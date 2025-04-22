The police probing the Kottayam twin murder said they have clear information about the accused. Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed said the accused harboured a personal grudge, which led to murder and that it was premeditated.

According to the cops, the suspect scaled the wall and used an axe he took from the outhouse to commit the murders. Although he had carried a grinding stone to smash open the main door, it was not used, and he left the stone in front of the door. "We assume he opened the main door using a screwdriver. Personal enmity led to the murders," said Shahul Hameed.

The housemaid, who first saw the bodies, told the police that the remote-controlled gate was found closed. "The suspect scaled the wall and entered the house premises," police said. The inquest procedure has been completed. The forensic team and dog squad have arrived at the scene.

TK Vijayakumar and his wife Meera were found murdered in their house at Thiruvathukal on Tuesday morning. Amit, a migrant labourer who was employed at the house earlier, was brought to the house for questioning. "We have him under surveillance; it is too early to say that he is a suspect in the case," another police official said. Amit was previously employed in the house and was dismissed from his job for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.