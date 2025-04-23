Kasaragod: The Kasaragod police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the death of Sushanta Roy (27), a native of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, on April 21.

Sanjith Roy (35), his brother-in-law, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). If convicted, Sanjith Roy would face up to 10 years in prison — for killing the man he was meant to reform.

On April 21, Kasaragod police were alerted about a drunken brawl at a labour shed near the under-construction IUML district headquarters at Anabagilu. Officers reached the spot to find Sushanta lying unconscious, blood oozing from his mouth. "There were no other visible injuries," said the officer. He was declared dead on arrival at the General Hospital.

By evening, the autopsy from Kannur Government Medical College revealed the cause of death: a fatal blow to the nape.

There were 14 workers in the shed — two Malayalis from Palakkad, and 12 from West Bengal. After the incident, six labourers fled the scene. "I informed the police and gave them the number of one of the workers," Damodharan T, the labour contractor, said.

The police tracked the number and found the group had crossed Kannur. District Police Chief B V Vijaybharat Reddy alerted nearby districts, and within hours, the six were picked up in Ottapalam in Palakkad district, and brought back to Kasaragod. "No one was willing to say what transpired. Initially, they blamed two Malayali workers from Palakkad who stayed with them for Sushanth’s death," said an officer.

On Saturday night, the labourers began drinking after work. The two Malayali workers had already gone to sleep in the adjacent enclosure. Sushanta, known for causing trouble, wandered outside, picked fights with passersby, and got into a scuffle.

According to the police, Sushanta returned to the shed in anger and took his rage out on Sanjith. Sanjith retaliated in a fit of rage and struck him with a wooden batten. "He collapsed and never woke up," said an officer. The fatal injury may have been from the blow or the fall, the officer added.

Damodharan said that he received calls from Sushanta's and Sanjith's families in Jalpaiguri. They shared that Sushanta was sent to Kasaragod hoping that Sanjith would change his ways. "Sanjith has been with me for eight years. He was a mild-mannered man,” Damodharan said.