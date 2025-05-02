Thodupuzha: Linu Jose, aged 29, has been elected as the youngest area secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala. He will serve as the secretary of the CPM’s Thodupuzha East Area Committee.

Linu began his political journey as a member of the Balasangham Thodupuzha Area Committee and later became the area coordinator. His involvement in student politics started in 2014 when he joined the SFI unit while pursuing his BSc at Newman College, Thodupuzha. He went on to become the SFI Thodupuzha Area President in 2017, and later that year, a district committee member. He also served as the area secretary of SFI and was the district joint secretary from 2019 to 2022. From March 2022 to August 2024, he held the post of district president of SFI.

Linu officially became a member of the CPI(M) in 2018. In 2019, he joined the local committee of Thekkumbhagam and, by 2022, joined the Thodupuzha East Area Committee. He is the son of Elanjikkal Jose Kurien and Valsamma, who are natives of Alakode in Kannur. His wife is U S Ashwini.

Until now, the youngest area secretary in Kerala was Muhammad Faisal of Thodupuzha East, who is 36 years old. Following Faisal's elevation to the district committee, Linu was chosen to take over the area secretary role.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Linu Jose said that his aim is to expand the party’s base by combining the experience of veteran members - some of whom have been with the party since 1965 - with the energy of the youth. He added that preparations for the upcoming local body elections will be coordinated effectively under his leadership.