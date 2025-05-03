Kozhikode: Kalpetta MLA T Siddique has called for a high-level probe into the fire accident at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode Police have registered three cases over the deaths of three patients at the hospital following the fire incident.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the MLA urged the government to bear the medical expenses of patients who were shifted to private hospitals following the fire in the new building at the hospital.

Relatives of several patients who were transferred to private hospitals, including Baby Memorial Hospital and Iqraa Hospital, complained that they were asked to pay exorbitant bills.

He cited lapses by the medical college authorities in failing to establish a fire station on the campus.

“If the medical college had allotted at least 20 cents of land, a fire station could have been established here. A fire and safety department should be appointed in every medical college. A fire and safety technician is not appointed at Kozhikode Medical College. Lapses by the MCH authorities in abiding by the fire and safety protocols must be probed separately,” said the MLA.

He added that the probe should cover fire and electrical departments and the hospital's evacuation plans. He also alleged that the medical college and the health department's lapses led to the accident.

“Naseera, who was in the emergency department, had shown improvement and had even consumed juice while undergoing treatment. Her family told me she was in good condition before the fire accident. She breathed her last following the accident,” Siddique reiterated.

He said the government should carry out a high-level investigation to ascertain the cause of the deaths that occurred at the hospital following the fire.

Apart from Naseera (49), Gopalan (65), a resident of West Hill; Surendran (59) from Vadakara; Gangadharan (70) from Koyilandy; and Ganga Haldar (34), a native of West Bengal, also died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode Police have registered cases over the deaths of Gopalan, Gangadharan, and Surendran at the medical college. In their complaint, relatives alleged that the deaths occurred while these patients were being evacuated from the building during the fire.

Health Minister Veena George will visit the hospital today to review the incident. Manorama News reported that the hospital's medical board will convene a meeting on Saturday morning.

As per the preliminary investigation, the fire broke out in the UPS room of the PMSY block, a newly constructed building at the hospital.