Thiruvananthapuram: Despite serious allegations of medical negligence and a pending directive from the Chief Minister’s Office seeking a report on its functioning, authorities rushed through the registration of the controversial cosmetic clinic in Kazhakkoottam.

The Chief Minister's Office had forwarded a letter to the District Medical Officer (DMO), asking for a detailed report in light of the complaints raised against the clinic. However, a response to this letter, which was sent 19 days ago, is yet to be provided.

Responding to a Right to Information (RTI) application, the Junior Superintendent at the DMO office confirmed that the clinic was granted registration within just one month of filing an application, even though the stipulated time for processing such applications is two months. The RTI application was filed by P Padmajith, the husband of M S Neethu, a software engineer who suffered a cardiac arrest and subsequently had nine fingers amputated after undergoing a fat removal procedure at the clinic.

As per the official reply, the clinic underwent a two-day inspection by a team of officials on April 29 and 30, after which the inspection team submitted a favourable report on May 5. All further formalities were completed the same day and the registration certificate was issued online immediately.

At the same time, however, there was no action on the letter from the Chief Minister’s Office requesting a report on the clinic. The reason for this delay is attributed to an ongoing investigation against the clinic.

When Neethu underwent surgery on February 22, the clinic was operating without official registration. A police case for alleged medical negligence was registered nearly a month later on March 21. The clinic then submitted its application for registration on April 7, 16 days after the case was registered. Meanwhile, the DMO received letters from both the District Collector’s Office on April 8 and the Chief Minister’s Office on April 19 concerning the complaint. Despite this, authorities appeared to fast-track the clinic's registration during this very period.

The RTI response also notes that an active complaint does not legally obstruct the registration process. However, if the complaint is found to be valid, the District Registration Authority has the power to revoke the registration.

A medical board has already concluded that conducting surgery in a clinic that lacked registration, an ambulance, and other essential facilities constitutes a serious lapse. Although the board convened three days ago, the final report was yet to be handed over to the police. The report is expected to be submitted today.

"I wasn’t given timely treatment," says Neethu

Neethu, a young software engineer whose condition worsened following a liposuction procedure at cosmetic clinic in Kazhakkoottam, is currently recuperating at a private hospital. She had to undergo amputation of nine fingers after suffering a cardiac arrest post-surgery. In this brief interview, Neethu opens up about the ordeal she faced.

Q: What led you to choose this clinic for the surgery?

I saw an advertisement by the clinic promoting liposuction to remove abdominal fat. I initially contacted them and after persistent persuasion, I decided to undergo the procedure here.

Q: Were you informed about the potential risks of the surgery?

Not at all. I was made to believe that the procedure was completely safe and without any risks.

Q: Did you face any discomfort during the surgery itself?

No, the surgery seemed uneventful at the time.

Q: Were you told about any possible complications afterward?

No. The doctors never explained that any complications could arise. In fact, I was discharged in less than 24 hours. Once I reached home, I started feeling unwell. My blood pressure dropped, I felt dizzy and extremely tired. I called the doctor at the clinic and they simply said there was nothing to worry about. They advised me to drink a salted beverage and come to the clinic by 10 a.m. the next day.

Q: What happened when you visited the clinic the next morning?

My blood pressure was still very low. They told me I would need a blood transfusion by noon. It was my husband who rushed to arrange the necessary blood by contacting other hospitals. Even after the procedure, my condition kept worsening. Eventually, they decided to shift me to another nearby hospital. Three of the clinic's main doctors too came along.

When my husband asked them what was going on, they said it was just a mild shock. But when he spoke to the critical care team at the new hospital, he found out I had actually suffered a cardiac arrest and was put on a ventilator. Until then, no one from the clinic had informed my husband or family about the severity of my condition.

Q: Do you believe the clinic committed a serious lapse?

Absolutely. None of this would have happened if I had received proper care on time. I’m now left with unimaginable trauma and my fingers had to be amputated. I worry about my future and my career. I want justice and my family and I are willing to go to any extent to ensure that happens.