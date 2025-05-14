Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the Kerala government is considering a proposal to make sterilisation mandatory for pet dogs kept in households. Discussions are also underway to enforce the compulsory implantation of microchips in dogs’ ears, which contain information about the animal and its owner.

At a departmental meeting, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani directed officials to explore the possibility of amending the existing legislation to incorporate these changes. The proposal to mandate sterilisation was prompted by findings that the majority of stray dogs are either abandoned pets or their offspring.

In addition, special licences will be made compulsory for dog breeding centres. The proposed legislation will include provisions to take action against unlicensed breeding operations. Mandating microchipping is aimed at curbing the practice of abandoning sick or injured dogs.

The process of drafting the new law will begin after compiling recommendations and examining the legal validity of the proposed amendments.

Mobile operation theatre for animal birth control

Given the challenges in identifying suitable locations and the high cost of establishing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres, the Animal Husbandry Department is set to introduce a mobile operation theatre. This unit will also include temporary holding cages for dogs.

The mobile theatre will allow authorities to sterilise dogs at the location where they are captured and then keep them in cages until they recover from the procedure. The Minister’s office has confirmed that the layout for the mobile unit has already received approval from the Animal Welfare Board, and operations are expected to begin soon.

The estimated cost of constructing each mobile unit is around ₹25 lakh.