Malappuram: The Forest Department has launched a mission to capture the tiger that killed a rubber tapping worker, Abdul Gafoor (50), at Kalikavu. A 60-member forest team, led by Dr. Arun Zachariah, Chief Veterinary Surgeon, reached Kalikavu on Friday morning. Three cages have been placed near the spot where Gafoor’s body was found. The department expects that the wild animal, currently on the prowl, will be tranquillised and captured within two days.

Speaking to Manorama News, Dr. Arun Zachariah said drones and thermal scanners are being used in the search. He added that kumki elephants would be brought in once the tiger’s location is confirmed.

Chief Conservator of Forests, T Uma, told the media that three teams, each consisting of 20 personnel, have been deployed for combing operations as part of the search.

“Three veterinarians—Dr. Arun Zachariah, Ajeesh, and Shyam—have also joined the search. A drone squad from Wayanad will reach the spot soon. One kumki elephant has already been deployed, and another is on the way from Wayanad. We have installed 50 camera traps to monitor the tiger’s movements at various locations. We are examining the footage from each camera. But so far, no camera has captured any visuals of the tiger,” said the CCF.

According to forest officials, the search team is tracking the tiger by following its pug marks.

“Our first challenge is locating the tiger. Thermal drones that detect animals by identifying their body heat are being used. Kunchu and Surendran, two kumki elephants experienced in tracking wild animals, are assisting in the operation,” Divisional Forest Officer Dhanik Lal told Manorama News.

He added that all necessary arrangements are in place to capture the animal.

Excessive bleeding led to Gafoor's death

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of Abdul Gafoor revealed that he died from excessive bleeding caused by the injuries sustained during the tiger attack. The findings also confirmed that the tiger had eaten flesh from the man’s buttocks. The report further stated that the tiger’s teeth and claw marks were found across various parts of the victim’s body.

According to officials, Gafoor was on his way to work near Kalikavu when he was attacked in the early hours of Thursday. The tiger reportedly dragged him about 200 meters into the forest.