Kollam: In a shocking incident, a youth and his mother were found dead inside their house at Thazhuthala in Kottiyam on Friday. The deceased are Shan (31) and his mother, Nasiyath (54). According to police, Shan was found hanging in a room, while his mother's body was discovered with her throat slit.

Relatives of the duo told police that the mother-son duo were upset following the separation of Shan and his wife. Hence, police suspect that Shan died by suicide after killing his mother.

Recently, Shan’s wife and mother-in-law filed a complaint with Kottiyam police, alleging serious domestic violence by Shan. Two days ago, her relatives took Shan’s wife away from his house. Following this, Shan and Nasiyath reportedly contacted their relatives and informed them of their intention to end their lives. The bodies were shifted to Parippally Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.