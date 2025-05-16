Thrissur: A young man allegedly set fire to an AC condenser unit at Thrissur Medical College on Friday, following a drunken altercation with a security guard. The incident occurred around 6 am near the Alumni Hall, where a surgeons’ conference was scheduled later in the day.

According to sources, the youth, whose mother was undergoing treatment at the hospital, had an argument with the security guard on Thursday. Reportedly under the influence of alcohol, he returned to the venue early on Friday armed with a hammer. He broke open the hall’s doors, shattered several windowpanes, and locked the security guard inside a nearby room.

He then used a gas cylinder to set fire to the AC condenser unit and its connected wiring, which had been installed the previous night in preparation for the event. The fire damaged the newly installed equipment.

Initial reports suggest the man may be mentally unstable. He sustained serious injuries to his hand from the broken glass and was admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Medical College Police have launched an investigation and will take him into custody once his treatment is complete.