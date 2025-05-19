In the backwaters of Vypeen lies Kadamakkudy, a village comprising 14 islands spread over 12.92 sq km with 13 wards and a population of more than 17,000 residents, lacking basic road infrastructure. Access to healthcare has always been a challenge, navigable only by water, as most of these islands are not connected to the mainland by bridges. While the panchayat operates a boat and ferry service linking the main islands, the majority of the residents rely on narrow footbridges, private boats and canoes, posing significant challenges, especially for bedridden and elderly people.

The panchayat now boasts a newly launched hop-on ambulance boat that serves as a medical dispensary and ambulance. This has replaced an old boat that was leased out for medical service. The idea of a mobile dispensary on a leased boat took root almost twelve years ago, serving the health needs of people there. When the license lapsed in March, the NGO Planet Earth sought a replacement through Unifeeder, an international logistics company. The firm provided a boat that can serve as a medical dispensary and ambulance.

The ambulance boat is a hybrid vessel 13.25 metres long and 3.3 metres wide, driven by a 40 HP electric-solar system. It carries a basic laboratory, pharmacy, and doctor's cabin. The old boat could only reach the main islands of Kadamakkudy, whereas the new one will reach every island weekly from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm.

Equipped with advanced medical equipment, it functions as a full-fledged mobile clinic on water. The medical team on board consists of a doctor, a staff nurse, a pharmacist, and an attendee, appointed under an agreement with the National Health Agency (NHA) through the National Rural Health Mission (NHRM).

Most of our patients are over 60, they can't travel to us, so we take the clinic to them, stated panchayat president Mary Vincent, The service is free, we treat 100-115 people every day, and have never missed a session.