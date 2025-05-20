Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the recent bribery case involving individuals linked to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a serious matter. “There have been several complaints against the ED, including allegations of financial misconduct, but no concrete evidence had surfaced until now,” the CM said while addressing the media during the government's fourth anniversary celebrations.

"There have long been suspicions of questionable dealings involving the ED, and now they have been caught red-handed. This raises serious questions about the credibility of a central investigative agency,” he said. The chief minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to restore public confidence in its functioning.

The CM’s comments come in the wake of the arrest of two men posing as ED agents in Ernakulam. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) nabbed the accused while they were accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe from a Kollam-based industrialist. The VACB has named ED Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar as the first accused in the FIR, and his involvement is under investigation.

Speaking to the media, the CM also said that the state government will not take any more steps to resolve the ongoing protest by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). He said that the government had already taken measures to address their concerns, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

Additionally, the CM commented on the NH-66 road collapse in Malappuram, calling it 'unfortunate'. He noted that while National Highway expansion projects are progressing smoothly across the state, the government will examine whether geographical factors were adequately considered during the planning of NH-66. “We will be holding discussions with the NHAI to examine if there were any lapses and to ensure that future expansions are carried out more effectively and safely,” he said.

Vijayan said that the state has witnessed nine years of development and social progress under the LDF government. A progress report will be presented on Friday. Listing various development projects, the chief minister also criticised the UDF over the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. He accused the Centre of financially squeezing Kerala by withholding funds that the state rightfully deserves.