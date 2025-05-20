Idukki: The police have decided to launch further scientific investigations into the tragic fire incident at Kombodinjal that claimed the lives of four people. A fire broke out at a house in North Kombodinjal’s Thellipadavu, which resulted in the death of Shubha (44), wife of the late Aneesh, her two children, Abhinand (7) and Abhinav (5) and her mother Ponnamma (65), wife of Ponamkunnel Purushothaman from Baison Valley.

Initial findings by the police suggested that a short circuit caused the fire and that the victims, who may have inhaled carbon monoxide and lost consciousness, were unable to escape the blaze. However, a detailed inspection by the Electrical Inspectorate has ruled out a short circuit as the cause, raising suspicions and prompting further investigation.

The local community has raised doubts about the nature of the incident, prompting the police to initiate advanced scientific tests as part of their investigation. Expert assistance will be sought from the Regional Forensic Lab in Kakkanad. The Idukki DYSP has submitted a request to the State Police Chief for the services of a specialist team.

A special investigation team formed by the DYSP will meet today to discuss the next plans. Initially, the police had ruled out foul play or suicide as early forensic examinations did not uncover any suspicious evidence.

The victims were living in an isolated area, and Aneesh had passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of the tragedy, the family was reportedly preparing to shift to a nearby police officer’s rented house the following month.