Kozhikode: Several sections of National Highway 66 (NH-66), currently under construction or being widened across Kerala, have developed cracks and experienced partial collapses in recent days, triggering serious safety concerns as the state braces for the monsoon.

Key incidents

Kooriyad, Malappuram: On May 19, a section of the under-construction NH-66 collapsed near the Kooriyad bridge in Malappuram. The retaining wall and service road, both built over a filled paddy field, sank in, leading to cracks appearing on the road. Four vehicles were on the service road during the incident, and some passengers suffered minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalappara, Malappuram: Following heavy rain, cracks extending up to 100 metres appeared on the NH at Thalappara in Malappuram. Authorities diverted vehicles through the service road due to the damage.

Malaparamba, Kozhikode: Cracks developed on the NH-66 at Malaparamba in Kozhikode, where the widening process is in the final stage. The service road also suffered damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chavakkad, Thrissur: An over 50-metre-long crack was noticed on the tarred road of NH-66 in Chavakkad, Thrissur, above the flyover under construction in Manathala.

Kanhangad, Kasaragod: A portion of the service road between Chengala and Nileshwar near Kalyan Road at Kanhangad caved in, resulting in the disruption of vehicle movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the repeated incidents, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has formed a three-member expert panel to investigate the Malappuram collapse. The committee will study the structural design, soil conditions, and execution methods to determine the root causes and recommend corrective action.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the developments as “unfortunate” and said the state government would hold talks with the NHAI to review whether construction was being carried out in line with Kerala’s natural terrain and environmental needs.

With the monsoon expected to intensify in the coming weeks, experts have flagged the risk of further damage, especially in areas where construction has been done over reclaimed wetlands or unstable soil. Engineers and environmentalists are urging immediate safety audits, better stormwater drainage, and stronger enforcement of design norms on all highway projects.