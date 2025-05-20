Malappuram: After the collapse of the under-construction National Highway at Kooriyad on Monday, fresh cracks were discovered on the same stretch of road at Thalappara on Tuesday morning. Manorama News reported that the cracks appeared at the spot where the road was elevated.

Addressing the media, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Anshul Sharma said a cavity had developed on the surface of the road following incessant rain, which led to the collapse. Dismissing allegations of unscientific construction, he stated that an expert committee would study the incident and submit a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pore water pressure during heavy rain exerted force on the foundation and bulged out the soil into the paddy field. This created a cavity under the road,” he explained.

Vengara Panchayat President KP Haseena Fazal blamed unscientific construction for the collapse. She told Manorama News that waterlogging troubles residents every monsoon following the reconstruction of the National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the under-construction six-lane National Highway 66 collapsed near Kooriyad and Kolappuram in Tirurangadi, along the Kozhikode–Thrissur stretch, prompting a traffic diversion in the area on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Kooriyad service station. One side of the elevated highway caved in onto the adjoining service road. The retaining wall gave way, crushing a car traveling on the service road below. Three vehicles were involved in the incident. No casualties have been reported so far.