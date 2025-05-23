Thodupuzha: In Idukki’s Thodupuzha, the humble jackfruit is changing lives. In Vazhithala and Alakkode, two families have turned this seasonal bounty into a year-round livelihood, earning daily incomes of ₹5,000 or more by processing and selling jackfruit bulbs.

Denny Joseph of Vazhithala begins his day with a prayer before heading out to his six-and-a-half-acre farm, which boasts 87 jackfruit trees. By 10 am, he finishes harvesting, cleaning, and packing the ripe bulbs, which are then delivered to CADS Thodupuzha and local shops. With daily earnings between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, Denny credits jackfruit not only for his financial independence but also for his good health. Supported by his wife Nes and encouraged by their children—Divya and Shaun, both nursing students—the family has built a thriving home-based jackfruit business. Remarkably, Denny manages to supply jackfruit from December through August.

ADVERTISEMENT

In nearby Alakkode, Molly Antony and her husband Antony run a similar enterprise from their four-acre farm, which is home to over 100 jackfruit trees, along with rambutan and coconut. Every day, they process and deliver 25 to 30 kilograms of jackfruit bulbs. While their children work abroad, the couple find purpose and joy in their venture. For Molly, its more than a mode of income – a lifestyle. The couple also aim to expand into value-added jackfruit products in the future.

According to K G Antony Kandirickal, chairman of CADS Thodupuzha, jackfruit bulb processing is a low-investment, high-potential business. “All you need is a sharp knife and skill,” he says. Both ripe and unripe jackfruits are in demand. Early in the season, farmers fetched up to ₹100 per kilogram. Although prices dip with rising supply, profit margins remain attractive.

Molly Antony and her husband Antony are cleaning the jackfruit bulbs. Photo: Sojan Swaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transporting the cleaned bulbs on two-wheelers and offering a ready-to-cook product suits today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Kandirickal believes that with proper support and promotion, this model can be replicated across Kerala—empowering small farmers and building a sustainable, locally rooted food movement.