Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning to the public after the Coast Guard reported a possible leakage of dangerous substances from a ship in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. The cargo fell from a Liberian ship MSC ELSA 3 en route to Kochi port from Vizhinjam.

At around 1.25 pm, the MSC ship management reported to the Indian authorities that one of their ships had developed a dangerous 26-degree tilt and needed assistance. The ship was then approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

The floating cargo that fell from the ship. Photo: Special Arrangement

The vessel was sailing at a speed of 11.7 knots and was expected to arrive at 4.30 pm on Saturday. Visuals showed containers floating on the water.

Nine of the 24 crew members onboard a cargo vessel had abandoned the ship and taken refuge in liferafts. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to safely rescue the remaining 15 from the vessel.

Liberian ship MSC ELSA 3 en route to Kochi port from Vizhinjam. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard is coordinating the ongoing rescue effort, with one Indian Navy ship and two Coast Guard ships deployed to the area. Aircraft, including Dornier planes, are providing aerial support and have dropped additional liferafts near the vessel to aid evacuation.

The Directorate General of Shipping, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, has issued directives to the ship's managers to urgently arrange salvage operations to stabilise and recover the vessel. Authorities are monitoring the developing situation closely to prevent any loss of life and to mitigate the risk of environmental damage.

Meanwhile, KSDMA has warned that there are chances of the objects getting washed ashore on the Kerala coast and under no circumstances should people try to touch or explore the objects. While KSDMA is awaiting a final confirmation from the Coast Guard on the type of cargo, it is suspected that the containers contain marine gas oil and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

A possible oil spill is also feared under the given circumstances. People have been directed to inform the police in case they spot the container ashore.