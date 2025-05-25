Kochi: The Kerala government has swung into action following the sinking of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3, deploying Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to tackle the threat of drifting cargo containers and a potential coastal oil spill.

In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, the Factories and Boilers Department and the Pollution Control Board have been directed to constitute the RRTs. District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), police, and other agencies will extend all necessary support for emergency operations and public safety.

Authorities confirmed that the vessel had fully sunk around 14.6 nautical miles off the Thottappally coast. Approximately 100 containers are feared to have fallen into the sea, and many are drifting toward the shore at an estimated speed of 3 km/h.

Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA 3 tilted en route to Kochi port. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed two ships for containment operations and uses a Dornier aircraft to spray chemical dispersants over the affected area. The Director General of the Coast Guard, who also heads the National Oil Spill Response Plan, directly supervises the containment efforts.

Given the risk that some leaked oil could settle on the seabed, the government is preparing a contingency plan involving the Coast Guard, Navy, Forest Department, and Factories and Boilers Department to coordinate underwater cleanup efforts.

The Port Department, Coast Guard, and Navy have also been instructed to mobilise additional booms and skimmers as a precautionary measure. District-level task forces have been activated to handle a range of scenarios, including container recovery, shoreline cleanup, and oil spill management.

The remaining members of the crew being rescued. Photo: Special Arrangement

The government has issued a public advisory urging coastal residents to stay at least 200 metres away from any unfamiliar objects or containers found washed ashore. Citizens are requested to alert authorities by dialling 112 and avoid gathering near the site.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea, particularly within a 20-nautical-mile radius of the site. They have also been warned against approaching or handling any drifting containers or suspected hazardous materials at sea.

Officials stressed that the state’s immediate priorities are public safety, environmental protection, and safeguarding livelihoods in the fisheries sector.