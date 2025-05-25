Kochi: A day after a container ship drifted off the Kochi coast, more cargo fell into the sea, and the vessel submerged. The Indian Navy had been exploring options to tow the ship to prevent further environmental damage, but the efforts were reportedly unsuccessful. Initially, three crew members remained onboard the vessel as per the company's instructions, but they were later rescued due to worsening conditions.

Also Read Hazardous cargo from ship falls in Arabian sea off Kerala coast following accident

Kerala Minister of Ports V N Vasavan, speaking to the media, said that nearly 400 containers were on board the cargo vessel involved in the incident off the Kochi coast. He said that the cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, though strong winds, high waves, or possibly the way the containers were loaded may have contributed.

The remaining members of the crew being rescued. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

"On Saturday, eight containers fell into the sea. The Coast Guard received the alert, and both the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy launched a rescue operation. Of the 24 crew members, 21 were rescued initially, while the captain and two engineers remained onboard as per instructions. They have since been safely shifted from the vessel," the minister said.

The ship developed a 28-degree tilt, and more containers have continued to fall into the water. The possibility of oil spillage from the fallen containers raises concerns. Some containers have reportedly drifted about a kilometre from the site, prompting authorities to urge fishermen and residents along the Ernakulam and Alappuzha coasts to exercise extreme caution. The remaining containers are being successfully transferred to another ship, the minister added.

The vessel tilted while en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi. Photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Vasavan said that further information will be shared following a proper investigation. He added that the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Disaster Management Authority, and Coastal Police are all actively coordinating efforts to ensure smooth and safe operations.

The Liberian ship MSC ELSA 3, en route to Cochin Port from Vizhinjam, developed a dangerous 26-degree tilt and required emergency assistance. At the time of the incident, the ship was approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi when several cargo items fell into the sea. KSDMA had issued a public warning due to the potential leakage of hazardous substances.

The cargo fell from the Liberian ship en route to Kochi port. Photo: Special Arrangemnet

ADVERTISEMENT

KSDMA has released a probability indicator map identifying areas where the containers are most likely to wash ashore, with the highest probability in Ernakulam and Alappuzha, moderate probability in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, and low probability along the rest of the Kerala coast. According to the Navy, the containers are drifting at an approximate speed of 1 km/hr.

Coast Guard and Indian Navy ships are maintaining their positions and continuing to monitor the situation.