After a long wait of eight years, actor Sathyaraj has once again stepped into the shoes of the legendary Kattappa—but this time, not for a 'Baahubali' sequel. The veteran actor revived his iconic role for the promotion of Netflix’s ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’, the gritty thriller series starring Rana Daggubati.

In a special promo video released by Netflix, Kattappa makes a surprise appearance, sharing a witty and playful exchange with Rana Naidu. The unexpected crossover has left fans both surprised and overjoyed, as it marks the first time Sathyaraj has been seen in the character’s costume since the release of 'Baahubali 2' in 2017.

The internet quickly lit up with excitement. One fan wrote, “When Bhallaladeva and Kattappa meet in another universe, we need a film with both of them together. Waiting for Baahubali Part 3!” Another added, “The most interesting collab I’ve seen in a long time,” while a third chimed in with, “The crossover we didn’t expect but the one we all needed.”

Directed by Karan Anshuman, 'Rana Naidu' follows the life of a high-profile fixer for Bollywood celebrities and power players. The second season of the web series began streaming on Netflix last week and has already garnered attention for its bold storytelling.