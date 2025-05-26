Ernakulam: Sukanth Suresh, the prime accused in the suicide of a woman Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Thiruvananthapuram, surrendered on Monday, shortly after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. He surrendered in front of Kochi DCP Aswathy Gigi and was later shifted to Central police station, Kochi. Sukanth will be handed over to Pettah police.

The court observed that Sukanth had 'mentally, sexually, and financially' exploited the victim, based on evidence retrieved from their chat messages, Manorama News reported. It was also revealed that the accused had transferred the woman’s salary from October 2024 to his own account.

Denying the bail plea, Judge Bechu Kurian Thomas said that there is strong evidence indicating Sukanth’s role in the woman’s suicide. The bench also observed that Sukanth had relationships with other women as well, and there is strong evidence to support this. The judge noted that the facts revealed so far are just the tip of the iceberg.

The IB officer was found dead on railway tracks at Chackai on March 24. Her family filed a complaint with the police alleging that she had died by suicide, and Sukanth, who was an IB officer at Kochi airport, was responsible for her demise.

According to the family's complaint, Sukanth was in a relationship with the woman and later backed out, which caused her emotional stress, and she was forced to take her own life.

Police earlier seized a mobile phone and an iPad from Sukanth’s Kochi residence. Officials said chat records retrieved from one of the devices revealed a series of exchanges between the woman officer and Sukanth, allegedly after their breakup.

The court, however, expressed displeasure after the details of the case diary, including WhatsApp chats, were leaked to the media, and called for an investigation into the incident.