Tobby Thankachen, a young man from Ummannur near Kottarakkara in Kollam, has successfully transitioned from a career in Saudi Aramco to a thriving dairy farming business. His monthly profit stands at a remarkable Rs 1.5 lakh. He achieved this success with a cost-effective shed built for a mere Rs 1.5 lakh and currently manages 47 milch cows.

After his time working abroad, Tobby, who comes from a farming family, was keen to start an agricultural venture in his homeland. Many returnees from abroad showed interest in dairy farming, often inspired by foreign farm videos on YouTube. While many such ventures fail, Tobby's has been a successful one.

Initially, while pursuing a construction business after returning to India in 2017, Tobby purchased a 1.25-acre plot suitable for farming and planted fruit trees. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the construction work. During this time, he bought a cow for milk needed at home.

Even after the pandemic subsided, Tobby continued with farming and dairy. Local demand for fresh milk led him to purchase two more cows, growing his herd to 17 cows within a year and a half. Today, his farm boasts 110 cattle, including 47 milch cows, producing an average of 600 litres of milk daily.

Tobby prioritized cost-effectiveness. Initially, he built a small shed for 3-4 cows. Unlike many who spend lavishly on their sheds, he cleverly reused materials from demolished buildings to construct a larger shed for 18 cows at a cost of only Rs 1.5 lakh. He also implemented a low-cost water system using a flush tank.

While he acknowledges the benefits of technology, he prefers a practical approach avoiding costly high-tech systems often seen in small farms, arguing they don't necessarily increase productivity or income and the cost often outweighs the benefits. Instead, he focuses on efficient labour management.

He emphasizes the importance of data collection. CCTV cameras monitor the cows, and detailed records are kept on each animal's age, calving history, milk production, diet, and health. This data enables proactive healthcare, informed decision-making, and streamlined farm management, even for new employees. He believes this systematic approach is crucial for optimizing productivity and minimizing expenses.

Tobby efficiently manages his six employees, assigning specific tasks and ensuring adequate rest time. He is skilled in selecting good quality cattle and providing basic veterinary care, able to assess a cow's age, health, and calving potential by observing its teeth, horns, and hooves. He learned from his initial mistakes of buying sub-par cows and emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in dairy farming.

His farm primarily uses Jersey crossbreeds that produce an average of 20 liters of milk each, known for their adaptability and disease resistance. He prioritizes balanced feed, relying on green fodder and avoiding expensive specialized feeds, supplemented by his own 2.5-acre pasture land. The average milk yield is 12.5 litres per cow, which is profitable even at 10 litres per cow. He sells the milk both wholesale and retail at an average price of ₹50 per litre, resulting in daily income of around ₹30,000 and a daily profit of around ₹5,000 after expenses. The gain is further supplemented by manure sales.

Government schemes have significantly aided Tobby's success. He availed several benefits, including a Rs 38 lakh Kidari Park project (a cattle rearing initiative) with a subsidy of Rs 15 lakh. This will add 50 heifers to his herd, eventually increasing the number of milch cows to 75. The total value of his cattle is estimated to be over Rs one crore. He also received financial assistance for organic fertilizer production under the Krishi Mitra scheme. He credits the support of the Kollam Vetikkavala Block Dairy Development Officer, Ashwati S Nair, and the veterinary surgeon Dr Leena Mol from Ummannur Animal Hospital for his success.