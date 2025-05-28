Kumily: The death of an elderly man in Vandiperiyar has turned into a murder investigation after police confirmed that 65-year-old Mohanan was killed by his son. Mohanan, a resident of Kannimarchola Puthupparambil, was found dead at his home on Sunday afternoon. Though initially believed to have died of natural causes, a police probe revealed that he had been murdered by his son Vishnu (26), who has since been arrested.



According to police, the incident occurred after Vishnu returned home intoxicated and demanded ₹1,500 from his father to settle a bike loan. An argument broke out. Although Mohanan’s wife, Kumari, tried to intervene, she stepped away to take a bath. When she returned, she found Mohanan unresponsive. Vishnu reportedly told her that his father had fallen during the altercation.

Alarmed, she alerted her neighbours. When Mohanan’s daughter Dhanya and her husband arrived and attempted to take him to a hospital, Vishnu allegedly tried to stop them. Locals then noticed blood under the cot, partially covered with a cloth, and informed Vandiperiyar police.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation was launched with the assistance of forensic experts. The body was sent to Idukki Medical College Hospital for autopsy, which confirmed that Mohanan died due to a head injury.

Vishnu was taken into custody for questioning. He later confessed to the crime and admitted to the police that he had slammed his father’s head four times against a concrete slab during the argument. Vandiperiyar Circle Inspector D Suvarna Kumar is leading the investigation. Vishnu was taken to the crime scene for evidence collection and will be produced in court on Wednesday.