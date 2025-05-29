Malappuram: KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Thursday urged PV Anvar to withdraw his remarks about the UDF candidate in Nilambur, cautioning that continued friction could affect cooperation.

Speaking to Manorama News, Joseph said, “The Congress party’s stand is reasonable. Without a retraction, cooperation will be difficult. Anvar and his party need to maturely understand the Congress's position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that AICC general secretary KC Venugopal refrained from meeting Anvar as the issue could be solved within the state. “There is no confusion or division among Congress leaders,” Joseph added.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath said such controversies are common during elections. “I have no response to the allegations. The party leadership will handle the issues related to Anvar,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the party is likely to move ahead with Anvar's inclusion in the front. “I spoke to him yesterday. Talks will continue today as well,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) urged the Congress to resolve the issues linked to Anvar. The League said discontent should be avoided during the Nilambur byelection. “The ongoing disputes involving Anvar may affect the bypoll,” IUML leaders said. The party also said that the Congress had not made any mistakes in announcing Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar on Wednesday lashed out at Opposition Leader V D Satheesan after the Congress leadership left his demand to join the UDF in limbo. Anvar, who quit the CPM and resigned as Nilambur MLA last year, was visibly upset over the Congress’s decision to field Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate. The bypoll, scheduled for June 19, was triggered by his resignation after he levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.