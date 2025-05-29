Nilambur: Trinamool Congress leader and former MLA PV Anvar on Thursday alleged that the UDF chairman (VD Satheeshan) was using the upcoming Nilambur byelection to target him rather than Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Anvar asked, “Is this byelection really about cornering Pinarayi Vijayan or me? Isn’t it obvious that the UDF is targeting me? This move has an ulterior motive, and I have my own suspicions about what that could be."

Anvar also said that he had been expecting to meet AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, having been asked to reach Kozhikode by 5 pm. However, he claimed he waited until 7.45 pm without meeting, later being informed that Venugopal had urgent matters to attend to.

Anvar further alleged that his sources in Congress told him that Satheeshan had threatened to resign if Venugopal proceeded with a meeting with him. “I was prepared to take a strong stance against 'Pinarayaism', but that requires unity. This cannot be a solo fight.”

He also drew comparisons with TP Chandrasekharan and Abdul Nasser Madani. “Satheesan thinks I’ll end up like them — either killed in the dark or imprisoned and tortured. Why should I agree to such a fate?” he asked.

Anvar reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Nilambur, which does not require him to be in a position of power. “Satheesan is using this byelection to corner me. I will not walk into that trap,” he declared.

The announcement of Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate for the Nilambur bypoll has stirred political tensions, with Anvar openly rejecting the decision and alleging that vested interests were working against him.