Malappuram: Former MLA and Trinamool Congress state convener PV Anvar announced on Saturday that he would not contest the Nilambur byelection and ruled out any political affiliation with the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"Don’t call me a politician anymore," said Anvar. He stated that contesting elections requires crores of rupees, and that he doesn’t have that kind of money.

"I saw how crores were spent in Chelakkara. Opposition leaders and their sons-in-law will arrive. Lakhs are being spent at each booth," Anvar alleged. He also remarked that there was no possibility of a reconciliation with CPM.

Anvar criticised some leaders within the UDF who, he claimed, opposed his entry into the alliance. "Discussions were ongoing regarding joining the front, but there was no clarity. I was waiting. I had stepped out from the LDF after fighting against 'Pinarayism.' It was the duty of the UDF leadership to support someone like me," Anvar said at a press conference in Nilambur. He accused certain UDF factions of aligning with 'dark forces' to defeat him, while abandoning their opposition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"I entered politics for the common man. Even if I enter the UDF, I will remain the same Anvar. Some people see me as an obstacle to their plans." Anvar also stated that he had never once asked to be inducted into the UDF. Rather, responsible leaders had approached him requesting to join the front. "PK Kunhalikutty took the initiative. He suggested I shouldn’t fight alone and die, but instead cooperate with the UDF. Despite all his efforts, entry into the front didn’t materialise. Eventually, I had to tell them not to fall at my feet," said Anvar.

"Even Panakkad Thangal got involved. Still, nothing happened. Even if they call me now, I won’t answer the phone. They insisted till May 15 that VS Joy (Malappuram district congress president) would be the candidate. I have my reasons for saying Shoukath isn’t suitable. Still, since he is the UDF candidate, I will support him. If we come together, Pinarayi will fall," he said.

Anvar also took a swipe at M Swaraj (the LDF candidate in the bypoll). "Swaraj is a close friend, but he is also the chief spokesperson of Pinarayism. Though he claims to be from Nilambur, he didn’t even visit the area during the forest-wildlife issue," Anvar alleged.