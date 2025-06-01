When monsoon stirs rivers into a muddy swirl, Afsal EP, a Kottayam-based rescuer, knows he is in for busy days. Now 40, Afsal, popular in his locality as Ashrafkutty, has rescued over 100 people in various emergencies, 53 of them alive. His mission now goes far beyond water rescue. With a 250-member team that includes 20 women and 25 children, his ‘Team Emergency’ responds to everything from road accidents and floods to suicide attempts, gas explosions, mental health crises, and drug-related emergencies. He has also taught over 550 people to swim.

Afsal started alone, relying on nothing but courage and the swimming skills taught by his father, K K Pareeth, and family friend Hamsa. “They used to hide ₹1 coins under boulders in the riverbed and challenge me to find them. It was a huge sum then. That’s how I learned to dive and hold my breath,” Afsal recalls.

He was just 12 when a familiar voice woke him up early in the morning and urged him to save an elderly woman being swept away by the Meenachil River, near his house at Erattupetta in Kottayam. He sprang out of bed, dove into the water, and pulled her to safety. That raw, instinctive act would go on to shape his life.

As calls for help multiplied, locals began turning to him during any water-related emergency. He would dive in without protective gear, relying purely on instinct. But a tragic incident changed everything. When he failed to save a 13-year-old boy from drowning near his home, Afsal realised the cost of inexperience. “I found the boy, but I was too breathless to pull him out in time, as I had reached the spot running heavily. Later, at the hospital, the attending doctor refused to check the child. In my anguish, I slapped him. But instead of retaliating, he took me under his wing and helped me get formal training.”

The doctor enrolled him in a rescue training centre in Tamil Nadu. Since then, Afsal has undergone multiple certifications with the NDRF, SDRF, police, and fire services in rescue diving, first aid, and disaster management.

Originally named ‘Nanmakkootam’, the group was renamed ‘Team Emergency’ in 2022 and officially registered after political interests tried to hijack their efforts. Now, they’re a recognised rapid response force across Kerala. Their members include tree cutters, snake catchers, mental health first responders, and addiction recovery volunteers who work with the police and Excise Department.

Team Emergency is now equipped with a dinghy boat, scuba suits, safety gear, and a dedicated vehicle, all provided by well-wishers. Their operational base at Erattupetta has 6–8 people on standby at all times, with volunteers in Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kottayam.

During the 2018 floods, COVID-19 lockdowns, monsoon seasons, and the Wayanad landslides, Afsal and his team worked alongside state and central agencies. But earning trust wasn't always easy. “At a landslide site in Wayanad, we recovered six bodies after the official teams had called off the day’s operation. Only after that did they allow us to work with them. Eventually, we recovered 35 bodies and 18 body parts alongside army personnel,” he says. “During COVID-19, we handled hospital runs and funerals across all religions. What still hurts is how some people, out of fear, wouldn’t even offer a glass of water when they saw us in PPE kits,” he adds.

Afsal refuses to accept money for rescues. “Only prayers are enough,” he says. There were times when he pawned his watch to pay medical bills and stained new clothes while rushing victims to hospitals. “Once, a wealthy man whose life I saved invited me over and offered a huge sum. I left immediately. I don’t want a price tag on what I do.”

Afsal fondly recalls a moment of joy: “While returning from Tamil Nadu one day, I rescued a doctor and his family from a gorge and admitted them under my official name, Afsal, without giving a contact. Later, the doctor kept asking about me whenever he passed Erattupetta—but no one knew that name; here, I’m just Ashrafkutty. One day, he spotted a felicitation banner with my photo, asked around, and finally found me. It was a heartwarming moment. He still invites me home, but I always politely decline.”

His son Arshad, a Plus Two student, is following in his footsteps. “He once jumped into a lake to rescue tourists after their coracle overturned,” Afsal says proudly. Over the years, even the police, fire services, and district administrations have come to rely on him. “Last year, the Erattupetta fire station was flooded. They called us first,” he says.

Yet, challenges remain. "During one dam rescue in Idukki, we were denied access because we had no insurance. Only after the ADM intervened, we were allowed. Within 30 minutes, we recovered both bodies. The same fire officers who stopped us earlier saluted us afterwards.”

Afsal once ran a meat and fish shop. But frequent rescue calls meant he couldn’t sustain the business. “Now I live on the love of friends. They count me in whatever work they do, even those I don’t know, so I can continue doing what I do best—save lives.”

Afsal continues to teach swimming and supports communities beyond emergencies—helping families rebuild homes and find support systems. He also warns against crowds at rescue sites. “We once lost a rescued boy because traffic blocked our way to the hospital. I plead with everyone—don’t crowd rescue spots. If you can’t help, at least don’t hinder.”

His wife Ajeena and children—Arshad, Beena, and Bismi—are his strongest support. "Earlier, the children would cry when I left home after urgent calls. Later, they understood, and now they make sure my tools and clothes are ready if I get a call," says Afsal.