Malappuram: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his repeated disparaging remarks about the Malappuram district. Speaking at a UDF convention in Nilambur on Monday, Venugopal accused Pinarayi of deliberately casting aspersions on the district.

“Pinarayi Vijayan has consistently kept Malappuram under a cloud of suspicion. We have all seen his interview to an English daily,” Venugopal said. “Gold smuggling has been reported in every district, yet the Chief Minister singled out only Malappuram without mentioning others.”

He said Nilambur's vote against the LDF government would mark the beginning of the downfall of the Pinarayi administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Pinarayi's remarks at a recent LDF convention, Venugopal said his comments on PV Anvar's betrayal were ironic. "If there is anyone qualified to speak on betrayal, it is Pinarayi himself. This election result will reflect the public’s discontent with the government.”

“The Chief Minister was in Malappuram on Sunday, but he didn’t visit Kooriyad (where a portion of the under-construction national highway collapsed). The NH mishap is a serious matter. The same Chief Minister who once claimed credit for the highway project must now answer for this collapse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that the LDF government’s manoeuvres helped the BJP secure a parliamentary seat from Kerala, Venugopal said the chief minister's action was the 'second betrayal.' “He disrupted Thrissur Pooram for this and handed BJP a seat in Parliament,” Venugopal added.

He also criticised Pinarayi for targeting the Panakkad family. “We’ve seen him attacking Panakkad Thangal. Even if they are part of a political party, is that all that the Panakkad family represents?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Venugopal stressed that the Panakkad family has historically been vital in resolving communal tensions in Kerala and has earned respect for their responsible political interventions.

Pointing to the BJP’s flip-flop on contesting the Nilambur byelection, Venugopal said the decision to field a candidate shows the real intention. "Everyone suspected an arrangement similar to that seen during the Thrissur Lok Sabha election. But eventually, they fielded a candidate from somewhere. Yet it’s clear to all what their intentions are,” he said.