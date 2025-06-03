Covid-19 testing made mandatory in Kerala, mask use advised in public places
Thiruvananthapuram: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala health department has issued fresh guidelines mandating testing for certain patients and urging the public to resume mask use, especially in crowded or public areas. According to a circular issued by the Director of Health Services,
Thiruvananthapuram: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala health department has issued fresh guidelines mandating testing for certain patients and urging the public to resume mask use, especially in crowded or public areas. According to a circular issued by the Director of Health Services,
Thiruvananthapuram: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala health department has issued fresh guidelines mandating testing for certain patients and urging the public to resume mask use, especially in crowded or public areas. According to a circular issued by the Director of Health Services,
Thiruvananthapuram: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala health department has issued fresh guidelines mandating testing for certain patients and urging the public to resume mask use, especially in crowded or public areas.
According to a circular issued by the Director of Health Services, COVID-19 testing is now mandatory for all hospitalised patients showing symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). If the result of a Rapid Antigen Test is negative, an RT-PCR test must be conducted.
The department has made mask-wearing compulsory for people at higher risk of severe illness, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases. COVID-19 patients should be accommodated in dedicated isolation wards, as per the new instructions.
As of now, Kerala has 1,435 active COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The state continues to report the highest number of infections in the country. The health department's advisory follows the detection of the LF.7 subvariant of Omicron JN.1, currently spreading in the state. While less severe, the variant is highly transmissible, prompting authorities to urge caution.
Key guidelines issued by the health department:
- Follow updated ABC protocols (issued in June 2023) when treating patients with COVID-19 or influenza-like symptoms.
- Watch for warning signs in symptomatic patients, including shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or abnormal blood pressure. In children, signs such as drowsiness, persistent fever, refusal to eat, chills, or breathing difficulty must be monitored.
- High-risk individuals must wear masks in public spaces.
- In relief camps, individuals with cold, sore throat, cough or respiratory symptoms must wear masks. Special caution is advised for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities. Anyone showing symptoms must inform health authorities immediately and follow protocol if diagnosed with COVID-19.
- COVID-19 and flu patients should be accommodated in separate wards or rooms in hospitals.
- All patients, bystanders, and healthcare workers in hospitals must wear masks without exception.
- Visitor numbers in hospitals should be restricted, and symptomatic bystanders must be tested for COVID-19.
- Symptomatic healthcare workers must undergo COVID-19 testing.
- RT-PCR facilities in each district must be fully utilised for testing.
- As part of COVID surveillance, RT-PCR positive samples must be sent for whole genome sequencing to the National Virology Lab in Pune. Each district must collect at least 15 samples every fortnight from sentinel sites and other hospitals and send them via the District Surveillance Unit.
- Promote safe practices like wearing masks in public places and regular handwashing.
- Assess hospital preparedness urgently—ensure availability of oxygen, essential medicines, masks, gloves, ventilators, and ICU beds. Mock drills should be conducted in all government and private institutions.
- These measures are intended to curb the spread of infections during the current surge and ensure that health systems remain adequately equipped to handle any spike in cases.