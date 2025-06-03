Thiruvananthapuram: With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala health department has issued fresh guidelines mandating testing for certain patients and urging the public to resume mask use, especially in crowded or public areas.



According to a circular issued by the Director of Health Services, COVID-19 testing is now mandatory for all hospitalised patients showing symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). If the result of a Rapid Antigen Test is negative, an RT-PCR test must be conducted.

The department has made mask-wearing compulsory for people at higher risk of severe illness, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases. COVID-19 patients should be accommodated in dedicated isolation wards, as per the new instructions.

As of now, Kerala has 1,435 active COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The state continues to report the highest number of infections in the country. The health department's advisory follows the detection of the LF.7 subvariant of Omicron JN.1, currently spreading in the state. While less severe, the variant is highly transmissible, prompting authorities to urge caution.

Key guidelines issued by the health department: