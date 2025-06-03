Biryani in, upma out: Kerala govt gives anganwadi menu a nutritious makeover
The new menu now features dishes such as egg biriyani and vegetable pulao.
Thiruvananthapuram: On January 30, a viral video of a child, Shanku, requesting biriyani and chicken fry instead of upma in his Anganwadi meal captured widespread attention. Five months later, Health Minister Veena George has fulfilled his wish. Following the minister’s earlier promise, the Department of Women and Child Development has now revised the Anganwadi food menu.
The new menu prioritises children’s health by adhering to nutritional standards and incorporating energy- and protein-rich items that support growth, while reducing sugar and salt content. This is the first time a unified meal plan has been implemented across the state.
Veena George officially unveiled the updated ''Model Food Menu'' during the state-level inauguration of the Anganwadi reopening event in Pathanamthitta.
The minister earlier assured a review of the existing menu after Shanku's video went viral. The new menu now features dishes such as egg biriyani and vegetable pulao. Additionally, milk and eggs, which were previously served twice a week, will now be provided thrice a week.
Revised menu:
Monday
Breakfast: Milk, pidi (rice dumplings), kozhukkatta/elayappam
Lunch: Rice, green gram curry, vegetable curry, upperi/thoran
Snacks: Grains, paripp payasam
Tuesday
Breakfast: Nutri laddoo
Lunch: Egg biriyani or egg pulao, fruits
Snacks: Ragi ada
Wednesday
Breakfast: Milk, pidi, kozhukkatta/elayappam, chikki peanuts
Lunch: Green gram porridge, vegetable curry, soy dry fry
Snacks: Idli, sambar, puttu, green peas curry
Thursday
Breakfast: Ragi, rice ada/elayappam
Lunch: Rice, sprouted green gram, spinach stir fry, sambar, egg omelette
Snacks: Flattened rice, jaggery, fruits
Friday
Breakfast: Milk, kozhukkatta
Lunch: Rice, green gram curry, aviyal, vegetable curry, thoran
Snacks: Broken wheat pulao
Saturday
Breakfast: Nutri laddoo
Lunch: Vegetable pulao, egg, raita
Snacks: Grain payasam