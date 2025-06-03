Kottayam: The Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) project, launched by the Department of Agriculture with support from the World Bank, has officially commenced.

The Rubber Board and the Spices Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the KERA programme at a function held at the Indian Rubber Research Institute in Kottayam on Monday. The project, which will run until 2029, aims to provide financial assistance to farmers for the continuous cultivation of rubber and cardamom.

Under the scheme, rubber growers will receive ₹75,000 per hectare, while cardamom growers will be eligible for ₹1 lakh per hectare.

The scheme will benefit rubber farmers in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, and cardamom farmers in Idukki district. Growers will need to submit their applications online, and a dedicated website for the scheme is expected to go live next month.

It is estimated that around 46,000 rubber growers and 15,000 cardamom growers will benefit from the project.

The MoU was signed by P Vishnuraj, Director of the Department of Commerce and Additional Project Director of KERA, M Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, and Dr A B Ramashree, Director of the Spices Board.