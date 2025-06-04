Palakkad: Local Self Government and Excise Minister M B Rajesh has assured that the Puthuppariyaram Grama Panchayat will bear the medical expenses of a family, which was seriously injured and lost one of their babies, reportedly after a two-wheeler accident involving the panchayat's garbage tractor.

The Minister said that the Panchayat has been directed to cover both the treatment costs already incurred and the future medical expenses of Vishnu, his wife Ajina, and their child. He issued the order after considering a request submitted by the Panchayat president.

The Minister further emphasised that waste management is a core responsibility of the Panchayat. He instructed officials to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly and implement measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The accident took place on February 18 in the Muttikulangara area of Puthuppariyaram. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena were loading collected plastic waste onto a tractor to transport it to the collection facility when a sack fell onto the road. Vishnu and Ajina, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, ran over the fallen sack and met with an accident.

Ajina, who was seven months pregnant with twins, sustained serious injuries. Haritha Karma Sena members and Panchayat staff rushed the couple to the hospital. Due to complications, Ajina gave birth to premature twins. One baby died due to poor health, while the other remains under observation and requires continuous treatment.

Vishnu also suffered a serious leg injury, requiring a plaster cast that rendered him unfit to work for several months.

Minister Rajesh noted that the financial assistance would cover all past and upcoming medical expenses. He described the family’s loss as irreparable and urged local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena workers to remain vigilant during such activities. The government would also take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the investigation, he added.