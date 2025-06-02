The delay in finalising compensation to a couple in Muttikulangara, Palakkad, who lost one of their babies reportedly after a two-wheeler accident involving the panchayat's garbage tractor has put the local body in a fix. Ajina, who was seven months pregnant, was returning home on a motorcycle with her husband when a waste sack fell from the panchayat’s garbage tractor, causing the two-wheeler to lose balance. They both fell following the accident. The accident happened on February 18.

Vishnu sustained a fracture in the fall, and Ajina’s water broke the following morning. She was first taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Palakkad, and later shifted to Mother Hospital, Thrissur, due to complications. One of the babies died after premature delivery on February 20. The other child remains under treatment.

They have sought compensation from the Puthuppariyaram panchayat after the accident. "There were no complications in the scans before the accident," said Vishnu, who works at a mobile phone service centre. He added that they have incurred medical expenses of nearly ₹10 lakh over the past three months and are now in debt. According to Vishnu, the sacks on the garbage vehicle were neither properly barricaded nor secured with a rope. The panchayat authorities said that the state government has to make the final decision.

"We cannot provide financial assistance without a government order. We have submitted the required application, and discussions are ongoing," said Bindhu P R, president of Puthuppariyaram panchayat. She added that their staff collected around ₹60,000 from their own pockets and handed it over to the family. We have also visited the family multiple times. It was an unfortunate accident and not due to any lapse on our side," she said.

The family was discharged from the hospital on April 25. Panchayat officials visited them the next day and informed them that help would reach them within 10 to 15 days, following their application to MLA M B Rajesh. However, Vishnu said there has been no follow-up since. “Whenever we contacted the panchayat, we were told the process was ongoing. It has now been over a month," he said. Their child needs medical care for at least a year, he said.

Vishnu said that they will move legally against the panchayat.