Idukki: In the village of Thommankuthu in Kerala's Idukki district, a cross has driven a wedge between the people and the Forest Department. What began as resentment toward the department for removing the cross installed by the church at Naranganam has now boiled over to an entire village.

In April, the Forest Department removed a cross installed by the St Thomas Church at Naranganam, Thommankuthu in Thodupuzha. This triggered widespread outrage cutting across communities. St Thomas Church Vicar Fr James Eikkaramattom said that the cross was installed on land allocated to the church in an area inhabited for over six decades.

The agitation gathered momentum in unprecedented ways. People of other religions planted crosses in front of their houses as a protest against the Forest Department.

Following intense protests and public outcry, the forest department recently transferred Kalliyar Range Officer T K Manoj, who had led the operation to remove the cross erected on disputed land. He has been reassigned to the Punalur division in Pathanapuram. Under his leadership, legal notices were also issued against clergy and believers who conducted the Way of the Cross procession on Good Friday on the disputed site.

Despite the transfer of the controversial forest officer and temporary suspension of legal notices, Thomankuthu continues to be on the boil. "The forest department officers are causing more distress than wild animals, which are already a serious concern in border villages like Thomankuthu. These officials refuse to acknowledge people’s rights to live and farm here. Their repeated provocations are testing the limits of our patience," said Fr James Eikkaramattom.

Residents hold prayer at Thommankuthu when the cross was erected. Forest department officials removed this cross citing encroachment. Photo: Special arrangement

The Forest Department had slapped cases against Kothamangalam Diocese Vicar General Mgr Vincent Nedungatt, Chancellor Jose Kulathoor, and Fr James Eikkaramattom. These actions sparked widespread backlash from various community groups and religious organisations. Despite continued protests, the department kept issuing notices until last week.

As protest mounted, high-ranking forest officials were directed to suspend further actions for the time being. However, local residents remain sceptical, calling the move a temporary tactic to calm tensions. They allege that the officer had already requested a transfer, and the department is merely executing a pending administrative request.

"I planted the cross in front of my house to express solidarity to villagers subjected to persistent harassment by forest department. We can't engage in employment guarantee works, whatever we do, Forest Department register a case," said Prakashan Vaduthala, a resident.

People gather at the place where the cross was erected at Thommankuthu. Photo: Sojan Swaraj.

Manoj Mamala, a resident and leader of the protest council, said the department is acting with vested interest. "By laying claim over the area where the cross was installed, the forest officials are trying to declare the land near Anayadi kuthu as reserve forest area. We have been living here for generations and there is no way, the department can evict us. We have the possession certificate and other documents," said Manoj.

A report submitted by the Vannappuram Village Officer claiming that the land, including residential areas, is part of a 4005-acre forest has further ignited the issue. The report, allegedly based on outdated Basic Tax Register (BTR) records without a joint forest-revenue survey, received harsh criticism from locals, who saw it as an attempt to declare the entire area as forest land. Protests intensified, prompting the Thodupuzha Tahsildar to visit the site and submit a counter-report to the District Collector, confirming it as an occupied private land. Protesters later met with the Chief Minister to raise the matter, who has instructed the District Collector to investigate the matter.