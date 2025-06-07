Thiruvananthapuram: Barely a week ago, social media influencer and entrepreneur Diya Krishna, endorsed the new arrivals at her imitation jewellery store 'Oh By Ozy' on her instagram account with 1.3M followers. With a glowy smile, she flaunted a premium gold replica of a bridal necklace and a traditional gold-plated 'manga mala' ornament. On Saturday, Diya stood by the side of her father Krishnakumar; BJP leader and actor, teary-eyed and shaken.

Krishnakumar recounted to the reporters how her daughter has been scammed, his arms wrapped protectively over her shoulder. The moment seemed a world away from the haloed video clips flooding her social media pages which turns routineness into rarity with fanfare. Diya now faces charges of extortion and abduction after she had accused her staff of cheating and fraud. She has rebutted with claims of documentary evidence and is marshalling support from her followers in what she calls a fight for justice.

Coming from a family of film actors and YouTubers, Diya Krishna's rise to fame began during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. With TikTok videos, Instagram reels, and YouTube content, she and her family quickly gained popularity across several social media platforms. They grooved to beats, cracked jokes, mimicked scenes from films and sometimes dabbled in celebration of familial bonds.

Diya Krishna, Krishnakumar. Photo: @diyakrishna/instagram

Her father Krishnakumar, along with his wife and four daughters, built a wide online presence during the same period. Soon, all six family members received YouTube's Silver Play Button, an award given to creators who surpass 1,00,000 subscribers. Brand collaborations, event appearances, and star value marked Diya's journey into a full-fledged lifestyle influencer.

Like most social media trends, however, her journey witnessed both highs and lows. 27-year-old Diya has found herself at the centre of multiple controversies during this time. Allegations of bullying against and family surfaced after her sister Ahaana Krishna's viral video 'A Love Letter to Cyber Bullies', where people claiming to be former classmates accused the family of mistreatment and elitism during school and college. The family responded publicly, denying all accusations.

As her popularity grew,

Diya ventured into entrepreneurship, launching a jewellery brand named Oh By Ozy. Her influencer status and family's reach helped her business gain visibility.

In early 2024, the family landed into a controversy when Krishnakumar recounted an old caste-based practice in Kerala — where members of marginalised communities were served food in pits dug in the ground. In the video his comments, interpreted by many as insensitive and casteist, drew widespread backlash.

Diya Krishna with family. Photo: @ahaana krishna/Instagram

Diya attempted to defend her father in a video, but her explanation came across as dismissive and tone-deaf to many viewers, further fuelling criticism. Around the same time, another clip from one of her travel vlogs drew flak, in which she mistakenly explained the building of the East India Company and vaguely commented, "Amma told me they (East India Company) came to our country and did some bad, shoddy job here. I don't remember what it is."

Later, Diya and her father were seen feeding pigeons at a park in London. In a seemingly sarcastic remark, they said, “Will people now create an issue saying we fed them on the ground instead on a plate?” Social media bashed her, calling her ignorant and uneducated, criticising her lack of historical awareness.

Despite the controversies, Diya continues to maintain a significant following. In her latest appeal, she has asked people to come forward and file complaints with the police and support her in the case.