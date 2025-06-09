Cheruvathoor: A horse that accidentally fell into a deep well measuring around 10.8 meters was rescued in a joint operation by local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Sunday near Puthilottu. The horse, owned by K Vijayan of Puthilottu, had wandered off while grazing freely. It then accidentally plunged into the uncovered well, which lacked a protective wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon being alerted by local residents, a Fire and Rescue team led by Senior Officer Prasad rushed to the scene and began the rescue operation. With coordinated efforts from both the rescue team and the locals, the horse was eventually lifted out safely.