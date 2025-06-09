When a bridge, their sole line of connectivity, collapsed and no help came, the people of Kadapuzha in Kottayam, Kerala, took matters into their own hands. They constructed a temporary bridge so that their elderly could go to the hospital and their children to school. None of these people had formal training or fancy degrees; they were farmers, auto drivers, shopkeepers, and rubber tappers.

The flood in 2018 damaged the almost 40-year-old Kadapuzha bridge. Two years later, it suffered further damage. After limited repair work, it remained in use until a crane from a nearby factory passed over it eight months ago, causing two concrete slabs in the middle to break away. The bridge between Moonnilavu and Kadapuzha had been a lifeline for three wards. While it was still crossable during the dry months due to the low water level, doing so during the monsoon was dangerous.

The temporary bridge ensures easier access to Moonnilavu, where essential services like schools, clinics, and hospitals are located. Without it, residents would have to travel an additional 14 kilometres, which takes over 45 minutes.

“Schools were about to start in June, and we couldn’t wait for someone else to solve the problem. So, a few of us from Kadapuzha, with support from well-wishers in Moonnilavu, started the construction ourselves," said Somy Joseph, a local shopkeeper who was active in the construction. The situation was also alarming since there are many elderly residents, including a man aged 103 in the area. Their family members had raised concerns over the risk of delayed medical attention in case of emergencies.

For around 18 schoolchildren, especially the ones attending St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Moonnilavu, the alternate route was not only time-consuming but also financially burdensome. “The auto fare for the longer route came up to ₹600 for a single trip, compared to ₹80 - ₹100 through the old route,” Somy explained.

The original bridge with the central slabs collapsed. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The residents pooled money and sourced construction materials to kickstart the work. James Joseph, an auto rickshaw driver who was also part of the construction team, said: “We collected around ₹1.5 lakh and used timber sponsored by local residents. We filled the gap between the broken slabs using coconut timber, which was about 50 feet long, and placed wooden panels on top. It took us about 10 days to finish the work," said James Joseph, an auto driver. “I couldn’t go to work for nearly two weeks, but this was something we had to do,” he added.

According to Panchayat President Charlie Issac, about 50 families were affected. "The panchayat collected around ₹10,000 to support the effort. We had also previously talked to the Chief Minister and many others about a new bridge and ensured that a resident submitted a petition to the High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for June 6," he said.

The bridge built by the villagers is primarily meant for pedestrian use, but is also strong enough for motorcycles and autos if necessary. While they have found a solution for the time-being, the residents demand a stable structure to ensure easy access. The officials of the Public Works Department visited the site, but no decision was made on reconstruction.