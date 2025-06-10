Thiruvananthapuram: Goethe-Zentrum (a German cultural centre), Malayala Manorama, and the Kerala State Forest Department are jointly organising monsoon photography camps for young photographers. The camps aim to foster awareness about nature and environmental conservation.

Camps:

Wayanad: July 4, 5, 6

Parambikulam: July 8, 9, 10

Thenmala: July 12, 13, 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission to the camps is based on an environmental photography competition. 60 participants, including 30 women, will be selected, and each location will have 20 participants.

How to Apply:

Applications are open to those aged 18-35 years. The application deadline is June 1st, 2025. Submitted photographs must be taken with a DSLR/mirrorless camera (mobile phone photos are not allowed) and must have been taken after January 1st, 2023. Choose one theme from: Rain, Mother Nature, or My Kerala.

Photos can be uploaded to the Goethe-Zentrum website (https://trivandrum.german.in/) from June 7th to June 15th. File size should be less than 6 MB. Winners will be announced on June 22nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camp Mentors:

Balan Madhavan, a senior photographer and member of the International League of Conservation Photographers (ILCP), will be the camp director. Other mentors include ILCP members Shivangi Mehta, Aishwarya Sreedhar, Sandesh Kadur, Dr. Aparna Purushothaman, Sreekant Mannepuri, and Shatabdi Chakravarthi.

Prizes:

A prize of ₹50,000 will be awarded for the best photograph taken during the camp. Second and third prizes are ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 respectively. Three consolation prizes of ₹10,000 each will also be given. The "Promising Nature Photographer" will receive the Malayala Manorama Victor George Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best photographs from the participants will be exhibited at the Malayala Manorama Hortus Cultural Festival in Kochi in November, followed by exhibitions in Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram.