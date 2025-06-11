Marayoor/ Idukki: The distribution of e-lights, a device developed by the Santhanpara Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to deter wild elephants from straying into farmland, has begun in full swing. A total of 200 e-lights have so far been distributed in Kanthalloor and Marayoor panchayats.

According to officials from the Department of Agriculture, the lights are being provided free of cost to farmers living in areas prone to wildlife intrusion. Powered by solar panels, the e-light emits blue flashes at regular intervals during the night. The light is designed to cause visual discomfort to wild animals, prompting them to stay away from human settlements and agricultural land.

The first trial installation of the device was carried out near the residence of Jisha, a native of Idakkadavil in Kanthalloor. As part of the experiment, a jackfruit was placed alongside the e-light to test whether the presence of the fruit would attract wild animals despite the deterrent.

Jisha has reported that although a wild elephant was seen roaming in the vicinity the previous night, it did not venture near her house due to the flashing blue light.