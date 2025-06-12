Idukki: The traditional 'Kannadippaya', a handwoven mat made by indigenous communities in Kerala, has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Crafted by tribal communities like Uralis, Mannans, Muthuvans, and Kadar, this is the first tribal product from the state to gain such global recognition.

The mats are woven by two key tribal cooperatives in Idukki district: the Unarvu Scheduled Tribe Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Palaplav (Kanjikuzhy panchayat) and the Vanashree Bamboo Craft and Forest Resource Unit in Uppukunnu, Moolakkad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally launched the GI tag and official logo for 'Kannadippaya' at the state-level SC/ST convergence meet held recently in Malampuzha.

Unarvu SHG Secretary Kannappan, Unarvu member Neeli, Vanashree SHG members Sunil and Ambuja received the GI certificate from the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launches the GI tag and official logo for 'Kannadippaya'. Photo: Special Arrangement. Logo for Kannadipaya. Photo: Special Arrangement. Baskets made from the mat material. Photo: Special Arrangement. Tray made from Kannadipaya. Photo: Special Arrangement.

35 artisans carry the legacy forward

Together, these two units employ 35 artisans, with at least seven involved in weaving. The GI tag is a form of intellectual property protection granted to products deeply rooted in a specific region, owing to their unique geographical, cultural, or traditional characteristics. The tag for Kannadippaya results from six years of concerted efforts led by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) in Peechi, Thrissur.

Though rooted in Idukki, the tradition of Kannadippaya weaving also extends to the tribal belts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

What makes 'Kannadippaya' unique?

Unlike ordinary mats made from grass or reeds, 'Kannadippaya' is crafted from a rare type of slender, polished reed known locally as "njunjaleeta" or "meiyetta," a variety that technically falls under the bamboo family. The reed is harvested after one and a half years of maturity. The mat is flexible, foldable, and highly durable, lasting up to 10 years. It also offers excellent cooling properties.

It gets its name from the mirror-like sheen (Kannadi is mirror in Malayalam). Measuring six feet in length and four feet in width, a single mat can be rolled into a compact reed cylinder for easy storage.

A weaver takes one month to craft a full mat. A full-size mat can cost around ₹30,000, while craft products such as clocks, flower vases, and trays made from the mat material are priced upwards of ₹1,000 per square foot. "Mats are made only on request," Kannappan said.