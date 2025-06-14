Karinthalam: A total of 1,500 seedballs (‘vithundas’) have been prepared at the Kerala Forest Department’s Bheemanady section office under Kanhangad range in Kasaragod district as part of the ‘Mission Food Fodder Water’ project being implemented to make food and water available for wild animals.

The seedballs were made under the supervision of officials attached to the Bheemanady section office and with the support of the NSS unit at Karinthalam Arts & Science College and the forest protection committees (‘vana samrakshana samithis’) at Kinanur and Plachikkara.

Soil, coconut peat and yellow turmeric are the main constituents of seedballs. The balls prepared at Bheemanady contain seeds of jackfruit, mango, wild jack (‘anjili’) and Indian blackberry (‘njaval’) trees. These seedballs will be deposited in the forest on June 20, said Forest Department authorities.

The work to prepare the seedballs was inaugurated by Bheemanady section forest officer K N Lakshmanan.