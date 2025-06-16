Pallathadka: Thick bushes on the sides of the Cherkala-Kalladka road in Kasaragod district are causing much difficulty to travellers. The failure of the authorities to clean the drains along the road has made matters worse. Due to these reasons, rainwater flows along the road from Mukkampara Junction at Badiakukka to Ukkinadukka. The shrubs have invaded the roadside drains and reached the road, blocking the flow of water through the drains.

Due to the vines and plants growing alongside the road in Kedanji, rainwater is flowing onto the road.

Yet another problem haunting travellers along the route is lack of visibility at a curve due to overgrowth of trees. This curve is located at a spot where the hill was demolished to flatten the road. The problems exist on a stretch of the road in Kasaragod which was modernized with funds from KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

However, only 78-percent of the work on the 19.194-km stretch from Cherkala to Kalladka has been completed. Though first-layer tarring was carried out five years ago, work on the second layer is yet to be taken up, which has created potholes in several areas.

Waste is piled up by the roadside in Kedanji.

When the work came to a standstill, the authorities had announced that they would change the contractor. However, no follow-up measures have been taken in this regard so far.