Upputhara: P K Leo, a youngster from the tribal hamlet of Kannampadi, has taken a significant step toward his dream of becoming a doctor by securing the 2,441st rank in the NEET examination. Leo has scored 416 marks in the examination to secure the rank.

He is the son of P K Kumaran and Sijimol, a couple from Kizhukanam. What sparked Leo’s ambition to become a doctor was the stories that his father once shared of the health struggles faced by the Malampandaram tribal community deep in the Sabarimala forests. Kumaran, a farmer and pastor, had visited the community as part of voluntary service initiative and returned with tales that left a lasting impression on young Leo.

That conversation happened when Leo was just a Class 4 student. Deeply moved by the challenges the tribal people faced in accessing healthcare, Leo resolved to become a doctor. From that day on, he committed himself fully to the dream.

Leo completed his early education at St Sebastian’s School, Mattuthavalam and later studied at Jawahar Navodaya Kendriya Vidyalaya. He prepared for NEET at a private coaching centre in Ernakulam, supported by a scholarship from the Department of Scheduled Tribes.

Leo's elder brother, Freddy, is pursuing Chartered Accountancy, while another brother, Titus, is a postgraduate student in History.