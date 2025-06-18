Idukki: The Human Rights Commission has ordered the Idukki District Police Chief to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the suspicious death of a tribal woman and submit a detailed report within four weeks. Seetha (42), a resident of Plakkathadam Colony, was found dead in the remote Meenmutty region of the forest on June 13.

The directive was issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas during a sitting held at the Peermedu Guest House yesterday. The Commission said that it would reconsider the case after receiving the report.

While the death was initially believed to be caused by a wild elephant attack, the case has taken a suspicious turn. Post-mortem findings revealed by the surgeon indicate signs of brutal assault, including fractured ribs and severe internal injuries. The nature of the injuries is inconsistent with those typically seen in an elephant attack.

Following this, both police and forest department officials visited the site for further investigation. Though the team detected the presence of an elephant at the spot, they are yet to confirm whether Seetha was killed by the animal or murdered by someone.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet received the official post-mortem report, even five days after the incident, a delay unusual in high-profile or controversial cases. While the autopsy details were already revealed to the media by the surgeon, police continue to claim ignorance of those specifics.

Police had recently summoned Seetha’s husband, Binu, and their two children for questioning. However, police maintained that no suspicious details emerged from their testimonies.

On June 13, Seetha, her husband Binu, and their children had ventured deep into the forest to collect wild produce. Binu later informed relatives over the phone that an elephant had attacked Seetha and that he and the children had narrowly escaped. Forest officials, along with family members, retrieved the body from the forest after carrying it for nearly two kilometres. It was during the post-mortem at Peermedu Taluk Hospital that suspicions of murder were raised.

Binu has alleged that forest department officials are attempting to frame him in the case.