Malayinchi/ Idukki: In the remote Malayinchi Pattakkal region of Undumbannoor panchayat in Idukki, residents still rely on a makeshift bamboo footbridge to cross the river, a risky arrangement they have endured for years.

To reach Pattakkal, one must walk about one and a half kilometres from the nearest motorable road. On the far side of the river, several families reside with no permanent infrastructure to connect them to essential services. Their only link to the outside world is a hanging bridge fashioned from bamboo poles and secured with metal wires.

When the monsoon intensifies, the bridge is often caught in strong currents and at risk of being washed away. Yet, children, the elderly, and others have no option but to cross this precarious bridge for school, hospital visits and daily needs.

Due to the dangers posed during the rainy season, many families are forced to temporarily relocate to rented homes in safer areas, especially to ensure children's access to education and healthcare. Residents have long demanded the urgent construction of a permanent footbridge across the river.

Back in 2017–18, when Manoj Thankappan was serving as a District Panchayat member, ₹15 lakh was allocated for the construction of a bridge at Nilakkalkadavu across the river. Though the structure was completed, further development activities have stalled due to a lack of clearance from the Forest Department.