Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday acknowledged that he holds differing views from some within the party leadership. However, he clarified that he would refrain from commenting on these differences at present, in view of the ongoing bypoll in the Nilambur constituency.

While addressing the media, Tharoor reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party, its ideals, and its workers. He noted that he had spent the past 16 years working in close coordination with party workers, whom he described as “close friends and brothers.”

“However, I do have differences of opinion with some in the Congress leadership. You know what I am talking about, as some of those issues are there in the public domain and have been reported by you (media),” Tharoor said.

He did not specify whether these disagreements were with leaders at the national level or within the state unit. The Thiruvananthapuram MP hinted that he may speak more openly about the matter after the bypoll results are announced.

Asked about his absence from the Nilambur campaign, Tharoor stated that he had not been invited, similar to previous byelections like the one held in Wayanad last year.

“I do not go where I am not invited,” he remarked, though he expressed hope that the efforts of party workers would result in a win for the UDF candidate in Nilambur.

Regarding his recent interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor clarified that they were linked to official delegations visiting various countries under Operation Sindoor and the diplomatic discussions that followed. “No domestic politics were discussed,” he stated.

Defending his decision to lead one of the delegations at the Centre’s request, Tharoor explained that his focus as chairman of the Parliamentary External Affairs Committee has always been on India’s foreign policy and national interest, irrespective of party affiliations.

“I have not changed my line. When an issue concerning the nation comes up, we are all obligated to work and speak for the country. What I said during Operation Sindoor was my own opinion. The Centre asked for my services. Indeed, my party did not. So, I proudly did my duty as an Indian citizen,” he said.

