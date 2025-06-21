When the 63-year-old educationist from Chattiparamb Koranwalappil, suffered from knee pain, diabetes, and hypertension, he turned to yoga for relief. That was 13 years ago when T S Abdul Khader weighed 117 kg. However, over the short span of time he achieved numerous accomplishments in yoga,

He began his yoga journey at the Brahma Kumaris Ishwar Vidyaalay in Kottakkal. He furthered his studies at Amritanandamayi Math and completed a Diploma in Yoga Teacher Training through a state government program. He also obtained a Central Government Sports Yoga certificate and permission to conduct a Foundation Course from Lucknow's Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Malappuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant milestone was achieving national-level yoga teaching certification. This Ayush Ministry-recognized certificate allows him to work as a teacher and supervisor in universities, colleges, and training centres worldwide.

Khader, an electrical engineering graduate, also runs a recognized study centre under the Thiruvananthapuram State Resource Centre. His wife, Hafsat Kurichirad, is a teacher at an AMU P School. Their son, Kansul Fadhl, is a sixth-grade student. Abdul Khader has gained national recognition for his achievements in yoga.