Night travel banned on Munnar gap road tomorrow
The District Collector imposed the restriction as a precautionary measure against heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Idukki: In view of the continued heavy rains and strong winds across the district, and with an orange alert in place, the District Collector has imposed a ban on night traffic along the Munnar Gap Road section of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Thursday.
The decision comes as a precautionary measure due to the risk of falling rocks triggered by the ongoing rainfall in the Gap Road area. Additionally, parking along both sides of the road will also be prohibited throughout the day and night on Thursday.