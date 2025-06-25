The district collectors of Idukki, Thrissur, and Wayanad declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday.

The holiday applies to all institutions, including professional colleges, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, and training institutes in Idukki and Thrissur districts. Meanwhile, residential educational institutions in Idukki and professional colleges in Wayanad are excluded.

However, previously scheduled public examinations in Thrissur and Wayanad will be conducted as planned. Authorities have directed the heads of institutions to take necessary steps to compensate for the lost academic hours, including the use of online classes where feasible.