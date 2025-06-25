Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Kerala as the state prepares for days of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

A yellow alert has been declared for eight districts on Wednesday — Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

On Thursday, the alert will be extended to 12 districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

On Friday, a yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The same alert will continue for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Saturday.

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated places across Kerala today. In addition, strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 40–50 kmph are likely to persist from June 26 to 28.

Heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 and 11 cm in 24 hours, is very likely to occur at isolated places across Kerala till Saturday, the IMD said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and follow safety precautions, especially in flood- and landslide-prone areas.