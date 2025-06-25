Munnar: With no action taken to restore the roads destroyed nearly a year ago, the tribal settlements of Vattavada panchayat remain cut off once again as heavy monsoon rains lash the region.

The Kudallarkudi–Valsapetty Kudi road, the only access route to several tribal hamlets, was severely damaged in a landslide triggered by torrential rain on August 10, 2024. Since then, no restoration work has been undertaken, leaving the road completely unnavigable.

This road serves as the lifeline for tribal communities living in settlements, including Parassikadavu, Melvalsapetty, Vayal Thara, Koodallar, and Valsapetty and offers them access to Chilanhiyar. With the road rendered unusable, jeep services have come to a halt. Farmers in these areas are now forced to transport their harvested crops to Kovilloor using donkeys through narrow forest trails.

But with the monsoon intensifying, even these makeshift forest paths have become treacherous and inaccessible, isolating the settlements further.

Despite repeated petitions from tribal residents urging the authorities to rebuild the road and construct a retaining wall, no steps have been taken for the past year.